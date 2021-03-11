Kanye West might have distanced himself from Kim Kardashian before she filed for divorce.

More details surrounding the marital breakdown between the former power couple have surfaced, and it was now reported that the ‘Gold Digger’ rapper cut off his estranged wife’s direct communication to him.

On the subject matter, a source informed Page Six that the 43-year-old Yeezy founder “changed his numbers” even before his reality star wife made any legal move to end their nearly seven years of marriage.

To make matter worse, he allegedly told her: “You can contact me through my security.”

Despite Ye’s antics, Kim was said to have still trusted him to be around their four children as they continued to share co-parenting duties.

“He loves them and is seeing a lot of them,” the source stated. “She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”

Rumours of Kanye and Kim having zero contacts with each other first swirled around in early February.

At the time, a separate source told PEOPLE, “Kim and Kanye continue to live separate lives. They have no contact.” The source added, “Kim stays focused on the kids and work. She is very busy and seems happy.”

Weeks later, Kim officially pulled the plug on their marriage. Through her attorney Laura Wasser, the 40-year-old submitted legal documents to end the union.

Citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, she was said to be seeking joint legal and physical custody of seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and 22-month-old Psalm.

In spite of her custody request, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ star was determined to give her estranged husband all access to their young children.

“Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants,” an insider told PEOPLE. “She has never threatened to keep him from the kids.”

“She only requires that he is not going to damage them. She knows he loves them, and they love him. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants,” the so-called inside source continued.

“He knows he needs to be in contact with his kids. They need contact with their father. He needs to show them how much he loves them.”