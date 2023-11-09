Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu and National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah are expected to appear before Parliament today, November 9, 2023.

Mr Kan-Dapaah’s appearance is to brief the House on the alleged military attacks on residents of Garu and Tempane in the Upper East Region.

Over 50 people were hospitalized after some military personnel allegedly unleashed mayhem on the Garu residents on October 29.

It is alleged that the military attack was in retaliation for an attack on some National Security operatives by a vigilante group in Garu.

Mr Agyemang-Manu on the other hand will also answer questions on the closure of the Renal Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He is also expected to explain measures taken by the government to address the challenges that led to its closure and the surge in cases of kidney-related diseases.

The summoned was upon a request made by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

The MP who is the Ranking Member on the Health Committee also urged the Health Minister to address the issue of the approved GH¢380 fee charge for kidney treatment, which had not been reinstated since the outpatient department was closed in May.

The unit was reopened on Monday, November 6 after a directive from the Health Minister following a closure in May 2023.

