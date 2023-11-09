Switzerland’s Ambassador to Ghana has encouraged stakeholders in the creative arts sector to intensify their efforts in showcasing Ghanaian culture globally.

According to Simone Giger, Ghana has a vibrant creative arts sector, stressing the need for heavy promotion.

“There is so much creativity in Ghana and that is one of the things that impressed me the most when I came here. Ghana is a relatively small country but there is so much creativity,” she explained.

She said this while addressing attendees at the Ghana Experience hosted at the Switzerland Embassy in Ghana.

“Wherever you look, you look at the music industry, visual arts including photography, poetry, everywhere you look, there is creativity. I think if you don’t come to Ghana, it’s quite hard to know about so maybe in terms of promotion to the outside world beyond Ghana, I think they can do more.”

The Ghana Experience, an event hosted by the Swiss University of Music HEMU Lausanne in collaboration with the Switzerland Embassy in Ghana treated patrons to wonderful tunes and sounds on Tuesday night.

The event also sought to expose students to other different cultures and their music.