Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, says he is aiming to assist Southampton to maintain its Premier League status.

The 22-year-old joined the Premier League side on transfer deadline day from French Ligue 1 side, Stade Rennes in a deal worth 25 million pounds.

He made his Premier League debut on Saturday in the 3-0 defeat against Brentford as he came off the bench at halftime.

Following the defeat, the Saints remain at the bottom of the Premier League with 15 points from 21 games.

But the Ghanaian forward has spoken positively about his deadline-day switch from Rennes and is keen to make an impact to help the Saints climb out of the bottom three.

“At this moment, it was the right place for me to come,” he said, speaking in an interview for Southampton’s club website. “I am looking to play more and I felt that here was the right place to get that and to improve myself moving forward.

“I’m very excited to show each and every one here what I’m capable of doing. Hopefully, I can make an impact in the game, create chances, score goals, and most importantly get the win.

“I’m looking forward to giving my all to the team. Do what I do best, and help the team win. That’s the most important thing. Hopefully, we’re able to win more games and stay in the league. That’s the main thing.”

It has been a whirlwind few days for the forward after completing his move, which was announced at 12.30pm last Wednesday after the January deadline before he travelled to England and met his new teammates on Friday before being named in the matchday squad against Brentford.

And Sulemana says that he has settled in quickly in his new surroundings, with the 20-year-old now hoping to make his mark in the coming weeks for Southampton.

“It has been good,” he said. “Everyone has been good and everyone speaks English, so it makes it easy to understand everything, so I am settling quite well.

“It was hectic [on deadline day]. It was a long night, but fortunately, we found a way and that’s the most important thing. It was good to know how it feels to play in the Premier League and now it is about getting everything right and moving forward and winning games.

“Looking from the outside, it is a very competitive league with some great players and great teams. It is a league you can learn a lot from and I am looking forward to experiencing it all.”

Sulemana was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar