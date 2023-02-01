English Premier League side, Southampton FC have confirmed the signing of Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The promising winger has signed a contract until 2027 and will now wait to receive his work permit and international clearance.

The Saints have struggled to compete in the English top-flight league since the 2022/23 football season commenced.

“Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of forward Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes, subject to a work permit and international clearance,” an official club statement from Southampton said on Wednesday morning.

“The 20-year-old Ghana international has completed a deadline-day transfer from the French club on a contract until 2027.

“He becomes the fourth signing for Nathan Jones’s squad in the January window, following the arrivals of Mislav Oršić, Charly Alcaraz and James Bree.

Kamaldeen Sulemana had a strong start to life in France but was badly hit by multiple injury setbacks.

The youngster made 46 appearances for Rennnes scoring six times in the process.

He was a member of Ghana’s Qatar 2022 World Cup squad and made two appearances at the tournament.