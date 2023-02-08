Hatayspor team doctor, Gurbey Kahveci, has said Christian Atsu, is yet to be seen following the devasting earthquake in Turkey on Monday.

On Tuesday, reports emerged from the Turkish media that the former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger was rescued after 26 hours of search, with only foot injuries and has been taken to the hospital.

However, Kahveci, who is the team doctor of the club Atsu plays for, on Wednesday, said both the player and sporting director, Taner Savut are still yet to be found.

“When we heard the news that he was taken to Dortyol Hospital, we especially went and looked, but it was not there. At the moment, we accept that [the sporting director] Taner Savut and Christian Atsu were not found, unfortunate,” he said.

Atsu joined Hatayspor last summer following a short spell with Saudi Arabian topflight side Al Raed.

The former Newcastle United winger scored in Hatayspor’s last game on Sunday and even took to Twitter to revel in grabbing the winner.

Atsu is famously remembered for winning the Best Player at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Equatorial Guinea.

Meanwhile, fellow Ghana international and close friend of Atsu, Mubarak Wakaso, has also confirmed on Wednesday morning that Atsu is currently unaccounted for.