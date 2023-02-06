Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked Ghanaians to continue lifting up prayers for ex-Black Stars player, Christian Atsu.

Christian Atsu is reportedly trapped under rubble after the tragic earthquake in Turkey, according to The Sun Newspaper.

Turkish publication, Star, claims a search-and-rescue operation is underway to find the former Chelsea star after he was caught up in the 7.8 magnitude quake on Monday.

Ex-Blue Atsu, 31, joined Super Lig club Hatayspor from Saudi side Al-Raed last summer.

Several members of his new team had to be rescued by specialists after the earthquake struck.

Thus, Mr Mahama in a tweet on Monday asked Ghanaians to pray so God spares the lives of Christian Atsu and all the others involved.

“Let’s continue to pray for our brother, Christian Atsu, and his club director.

“The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let’s continue to pray that God spares their lives,” he tweeted.