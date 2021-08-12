Relatives of three accused persons standing trial for the murder of social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed at Ejura, were left disappointed as the court for the fourth time adjourned the case.

Though relatives anxiously waited at the Asokwa District Court complex for the arrival of the three, the Prosecutor had asked for the case to be adjourned.

Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi had prayed the court to adjourn the case as the prosecution awaits advice from the Attorney General’s (AG) Department on a duplicate case docket.

The court, presided by Her Worship Akua Adu Boahen, adjourned the case to September 7, 2021.

Chief Superintendent Blagodzi later told journalists this will enable the AG’s office to pursue and advise on the case accordingly.

“It has been adjourned to 7th September. We forwarded the duplicate docket to the Attorney-General’s office, and then they will put their input; they will peruse the docket and advise accordingly,” Chief Superintendent Blagodzi said.

Issaka Ibrahim, also known (Anyas), Fuseini Alhassan and Iddi Mohammed were remanded after their maiden court appearance on July 2, 2020.

The three accused persons will re-appear on September 7, 2021.



But relatives of the three accused persons, who were in court, were left disappointed.



Some had gathered at the frontage of the Asokwa District Court complex premises, perhaps to catch a glimpse of their loved ones only to be told the case had been called in their absence.



