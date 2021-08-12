A Nigerian man is currently making waves on social media after a poster of his wedding went viral.

The man, identified as Akpove, is set to wed two women at once, this coming weekend, August 15.

A pre-wedding photo captured him being sandwiched by the two women, and the smile on their faces proves they are in agreement.

Reacting to the poster, a friend of Akpove, who happens to be a gender activist, stated that his decision is to reject the idea of “side-chickism” in their marriage.

He added that society must adopt legitimate polygamy, which he believes is the best solution to extramarital affairs.

He also added that the polygamous lifestyle will ensure men live long, citing the Biblical Methuselah and King Solomon.