Canadian singer and songwriter, Justin Bieber, has publicly revealed he has recently been diagnosed of Lyme disease and organ malfunctions.

The singer who made the revelation on his official Instagram page appears to be fed up with people questioning his health hence the confession.

According to him, not only is he battling Lyme disease but he has been suffering a serious case of mononucleosis which affected his skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.

ALSO READ

He revealed he will further explain how he is overcoming these diseases in a documentary soon to be put up on YouTube.

Justin Bieber revealed it had been a rough couple of years but he is on the right treatment to avert the symptoms of the incurable mono disease.

He is hopeful he will “be back and better than ever”.

What is Lyme Disease?

Lyme disease is an infectious skin disease caused by the Borrelia bacterium which is spread by ticks.

The most common sign of infection is an expanding area of redness on the skin, known as erythema migrans, that appears at the site of the tick bite about a week after it occurred