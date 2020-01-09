The family of a woman who was allegedly shot dead by a man at a hotel in Kumasi has discounted claims that the deceased was in an amorous relationship with the suspect.

Restaurant operator, Comfort Owusu, was allegedly shot in the chest on New Year’s Day at Cedar Crescent Hotel at Danyame by one Edwin Awuku said to be a driver of Bank of Ghana.

The two had checked into the facility hours before the incident which the suspect had attempted to conceal by suggesting he had been attacked by armed robbers.

Adwoa Boakyewaa, daughter of the deceased says the suspect is only a regular customer of the food joint which is ran by the deceased and had asked her out on that fateful night.

Police investigations have revealed that the driver murdered his girlfriend with whom he had checked into the Hotel at Danyame.

They say Mr Awuku shot and killed Comfort Owusu Afriyie alias Maame Yaa, 46, discounting complaints by his wife that her husband and his girlfriend were attacked by an armed robber at the Hotel.

In a statement Tuesday, the police said the suspect last Thursday at about 1 am checked into the said hotel with the victim.