Four officials of the National Identification Authority (NIA) and one other person have been arrested by the police for engaging in various registration offences and malpractices during the ongoing mass Ghana card registration exercise being conducted in the Ashanti Region by the NIA.

A statement issued by the NIA said the arrests which occurred between 3rd and 6th January 2020, were the result of a collaboration between NIA and some aggrieved citizens in the Region who provided to NIA relevant incriminating evidence on the conduct of the suspects and also identified them to the Police.

ALSO: National Security operative in court for alleged fraud

The arrested persons are:

1. Kenneth Sarfo Boateng – Commissioner for Oaths (CFO), Church of Christ Registration Centre, Nyinampong, Asante-Mampong

2. Ransford Omane Osei – Mobile Registration Workstation Operator (MRWO), Ampaabame Registration Centre near Ejisu;

3. De-graft Osei Mensah – Supervising Registration Officer (SRO), Kentinkrono M/A Primary School Registration Centre at KNUST;

4. Emmanuel Edusei Poku – District Registration Supervisor (DRS) Kentinkrono M/A Primary School Registration Centre at KNUST; and

5. Kwabena Dan – a resident of Nyinampong.

All the suspects have been granted Police enquiry bail and will be assisting the Police in investigations.

Below is the full statement