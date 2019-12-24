Chief Justice nominee, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, was on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 approved by Parliament to replace Justice Sophia Akuffo as Ghana’s new Chief Justice.

Confirming his approval, Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye wished him the very best in his term of office.

“The president’s nomination of Justice Anin-Yeboah for appointment as Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, we wish him all the very best. Thank you very much,” he said.

Justice Anin-Yeboah, is the fourth longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court, to succeed Justice Akuffo as Chief Justice.