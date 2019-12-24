Rapper Sarkodie has finally opened up on why he and many other acts billed for Cardi B’s concert, which took place at Accra Sports Stadium, failed to perform.

According to him, organisers of Livespot X Festival got him booked at 8:pm for his performance, however, they failed to prepare the stage for him per the running order.

The ‘Highest’ rapper explained to Andy Dosty that he had to decide if he had to leave or perform at the dying minute because his contract had “expired.”

SEE MORE:

“I can speak for myself because I went for sound check and I was again ready to perform my duty for my fans to see me but they gave me 8:pm and legally if you think about it, if its 12 or 1:am, we are in the following day.

“To go into details I had to decide if I will do it or not. A similar thing happened in Dubai,” he said.

Sarkodie added that, “I hate to be late to the airport or for sound check or anything. I don’t joke with those things. The explanation should come from the other side.”

Some Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes did not perform as advertised by organisers of the Livespot X Festival, which had Cardi B as headline act on December 8.

Supporting acts included Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Patoranking, Tiwa Savage and a host of others who were to perform before Cardi B finally climaxes the festival.

Tiwa Savage and Patoranking were also backstage but did not perform after Cardi B exited.