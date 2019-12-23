Kenyan Hollywood star, Lupita Nyong’o, has been spotted in Ghana embarking on a private tour as part of the on-going ‘Year of Return’ campaign.

Lupita, who is known for the popular role she played in the ‘Black Panther’ movie, is said to have come into the country secretly, a reason she did not get the usual rousing welcome given to other celebrities who touch base at the Kotoka International Airport and pass by the Year of Return secretariat.

The ’12 Years a Slave ‘ star has also kept her on-going tour off any of her official social media sites. In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lupita was seen visiting the Cape Coast Castle in the Central Region.

Lupita shot to fame when she landed her first feature film role as ‘Patsey’ in Steve McQueen’s historical drama ’12 Years a Slave’ in 2013, for which she received critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Academy Award (Oscars) for Best Supporting Actress.

She became the first Kenyan and Mexican actress to win an Academy Award.