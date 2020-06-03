Victims of the June 3 fire and flood disaster say they have not benefited from the numerous donations made to them by private and public entities after the disaster.

Compensations promised them by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) have also been denied them.

The assertion was made by one of the victims who identified himself as Kwame Oduro Silas on Adom Fm’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Wednesday.

It’s been five years since the incident and all the donations that were made to us by some well-meaning Ghanaians and institutions after the incident have not gotten to us, the compensations promised us by the NDC government have also not been given us, he sadly noted.

According to him, he had in his possession, documents that showed the amount of monies donated to them [victims] by the Petroleum Ministry, Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) and National Investment Bank (NIB).

The Petroleum Ministry donated to us Ghs 1.4 million, GCB gave us Ghs 100,000, Sonnie Badu also gave us $50,000 but till date we’ve not received a penny, he asserted.

Joining the conversation, Emily Nuru of the One Ghana Movement, a civil society organization, corroborated the story of Kwame Oduro Silas, saying the victims till date had not received most of the donations made to them.

She however, noted that the only money which had officially been received by the victims was the $200,000 donation made by the Benin President in June 2019.

On June 3, 2015, the country was thrown into a state of grief after torrential rains and an inferno claimed the lives of more than 150 people at the then Kwame Nkrumah Circle but now the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.