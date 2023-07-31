Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has said judges who comment on cases in court should be held for contempt.

Speaking at GIMPA Law Faculty’s 7th Annual Legal Ethics Training Programme, the Chief Justice underscored that a judge must be discreet about a case before any court.

According to her, if the court could hold an ordinary person for contempt for publicly discussing a case, then same should be done to a judge and should even be faster.

She cited that per the Code of Conduct on Propriety, a Judge shall refrain from making any public statement that might reasonably be expected to affect the outcome or impair the fairness of the matter pending in any court or public statement that might substantially interfere with the fair trial.

Her comment comes after Dormaahene who doubles as High Court Judge called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to ask the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame Yeboah, to enter a Nolle Prosique on the matter of Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

His comment raised public sentiments amidst backlash and calls for his sack that though the Constitution frowns on chiefs engaging in partisan politics, the Dormaahene does engage in active politics.

Many also claimed the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, is a member of the National Democratic Congress, adding that as a High Court judge he has breached the entire constitution.

