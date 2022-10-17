A young man and his entire family are in a celebrative mood as his wife gives birth two years later after getting pregnant.

The gentleman, identified by his Twitter username as Jydeskillz, took to the platform to share testimonies and narrated the incident leading to her childbirth.

He penned that his wife took seed in 2020, but shortly after, the baby stopped growing at a point.

He indicated doctors advised a termination, but he refused that option and dwelled on his strain of faith for a miracle.

Two years on, his wife has welcomed their miracle baby whom he said is alive and bouncing.

Following the birth of the child two years later, the new father referred to the child as a miracle child.