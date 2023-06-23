

JoyNews Impact Makers’ Awards, the first of its kind in the Ghanaian media space, is set to go a notch higher by recognizing and honouring the persons behind the stories told daily.

It comes off later this evening at the Labadi Beach Hotel where we celebrate ordinary people making extraordinary impacts in their communities.

Tonight, 11 people will be honoured for their selflessness towards the advancement of their communities.

Project Lead, Emefa Atiamoah, says the objective is to recognise and encourage individuals in communities to take up the challenge of promoting development at the lowest level of their lives to be able to live a dignified life

Rewards will be in the form of cash prizes to support what they do.

JoyNews would also make its platform available to them to promote their various interventions at no cost to them while showcasing them to corporate Ghana for bigger opportunities in their field of work

It will be broadcast live on TV between 7 and 9 pm on JoyNews.

The awardees will be at the Labadi Beach Hotel for the on-ground event.