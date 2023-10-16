On December 24, 2023, Philip Nai and Friends will for the fourth time, embark on its annual charity agenda.

This year, the programme will take place at the oncology unit of the children’s ward at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

They will donate, feed, entertain, encourage, worship and pray with children battling cancer at the hospital.

It has become necessary to visit and donate to these young ones because of the helpless conditions they and their parents find themselves.

It is reported that, most of the parents (mothers) have lost their means of livelihood because they have relocated to the mothers’ hostel in order for them to be able to provide the needed care for their children.

Considering how expensive cancer treatment is, most of these parents who have already lost their means of livelihood are unable to follow through with the treatments for their children and, therefore, end up abandoning the treatments which leads to fatalities.

Philip Nai and Friends will need the support and benevolence of corporate Ghana and all well-meaning individuals to help put a smile on the faces of these young ones and their parents during the yuletide and also give them hope for the future.

The team will be sending items such as bags of rice, boxes of oil, packs of water, diapers, packs of different tissues papers, gallons of liquid soap, boxes of assorted biscuits, and assorted drinks to the children.

Philip Nai and Friends is appealing to well-meaning Ghanaians, businesses and corporate Ghana to also support this initiative by covering some of the medical expenses of the children. Please send your donations directly to 0244735451.

Philip Nai and Friends is a charity project founded by Philip Nai, a philanthropist and one of Ghana’s astute and well-known producers at Joy FM, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group.

Philip Nai and Friends is an annual project done mainly in collaboration with his friends from the media fraternity including celebrities and support from business and corporate Ghana to show love to the underprivileged by feeding, clothing, providing medical care and entertainment among others.

The visionary, Philip Nai has for the past three years, led this project in various communities in Accra, every Christmas Eve and wishes to replicate same across the country in the coming years with all your support.

ALSO READ:

Philip Nai

Last year’s event dubbed ‘Feed the Underprivileged’, took place at Labadi.

It provided meals, clothes, shoes, and medical screening to over 2,000 children, more than six times the number it targeted the previous year.



Philip Nai and Friends is grateful to all who have contributed to the success of this project over the years and they are calling for more support to continue to put smiles on the faces of the underprivileged in our society.

See some photos of the previous edition of Philip Nai and Friends below: