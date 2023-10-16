Minister for Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has been honoured by the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) for his contributions in the health sector.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu received a citation of honour at GAMLS’ 50th Anniversary celebration at its Annual National Congress held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of GAMLS, Dr. Dennis Adu-Gyasi, the group praised the Health Minister for the expansion of the diagnostic capacity of medical laboratories in Ghana during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group indicated that, under the leadership of the Health Minister, the Director of Allied Health Professions has been appointed to steer the affairs of health sector groups.

