Team Ghana has won its first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after boxer Joseph Commey advanced to the semifinals of the featherweight division on Wednesday, August 3.

Commey, who promised to deliver a medal heading into the competition, delivered on his promise as he defeats New Zealand’s Alex Mukuka in the quarterfinal round.

The youngster defeated a difficult opponent in Mukuka with control earning a unanimous decision.

Commey’s victory against Alex Mukuka meant he advanced to the semifinals of the Featherweight division, and that automatically secures Ghana its first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games #JoySports pic.twitter.com/ZRaArcHzZR — 👈🏾Join the Joy Sports FPL (@JoySportsGH) August 3, 2022

The Black Bombers, thus, clinch Ghana’s first medal at the games after suffering a number of setbacks.

Boxing has, historically, won the country more medals than any other sport.

