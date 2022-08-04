Team Ghana has won its first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after boxer Joseph Commey advanced to the semifinals of the featherweight division on Wednesday, August 3.
Commey, who promised to deliver a medal heading into the competition, delivered on his promise as he defeats New Zealand’s Alex Mukuka in the quarterfinal round.
The youngster defeated a difficult opponent in Mukuka with control earning a unanimous decision.
The Black Bombers, thus, clinch Ghana’s first medal at the games after suffering a number of setbacks.
Boxing has, historically, won the country more medals than any other sport.
Commey’s victory over Mukuka guarantees him a spot in the semis, where he will earn Ghana’s first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.