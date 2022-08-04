Veteran Ghanaian coach, JE Sarpong, has revealed that Asamoah Gyan has failed to honour his promise of buying him a customised car.

The former Accra Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko gaffer discovered the country’s all-time leading goalscorer during his day at Accra Academy Senior High School.

However, according to coach JE Sarpong, he hasn’t benefited immensely from the seed he sewed decades ago.

Sarpong, speaking in an interview, recounted the numerous occasions that Asamoah Gyan has failed to fulfill a promise made to him while revealing a car promise Gyan made to him.

Coach JE Sarpong

“I was then coaching Dwarfs and he called me to come to his place in Accra, initially, I didn’t want to go but he insisted and I went there. We spoke and even shared some memories during our stay at Accra Academy. He recognised that I was still using the same car,” he told Ernest Brew Smith on YouTube.

“He promised to buy me a brand new car when he returns to China and even added that he will customise it in my name and pay all the duties on it. It’s been years and I don’t know if I will get the car today or in 10 years. I don’t blame him entirely but the people around him,” he said.

He, however, added that the only promise Asamoah Gyan made to him and fulfilled was when he gave him GH₵7,000 to settle his rent when he was in a financial crisis.

“He gave me GH₵7,000 cash in a brown envelope and I immediately gave the money to a friend I was with because he can change his mind,” he added.

Asamoah Gyan remains one of the decorated players to have ever played for the senior national team, the Black Stars.