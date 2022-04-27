Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion.

The beautiful actress who graced the wedding of popular Nigerian movie director, Kemi Adetiba and her Ghanaian husband, Oscar Heman-Ackah rocked the Ghanaian Kente with class.

The ceremony was a fusion of both Ghanaian and Nigerian culture and Joselyn was up to the task.

Already known for her classy outfits and a great sense of fashion, Joselyn did not disappoint with her Kente apparel from designer Sima Brew.

Complemented with her flawless makeup and infectious smiles, the trendsetter played the role to perfection. Her matching wrapped hairstyle had a life on its own.

Check photos below: