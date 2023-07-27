Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

The England midfielder, 33, has moved in a deal worth £12m plus add-ons.

In a goodbye video a day earlier, Henderson had announced that he would be leaving the club after 12 years during which he won the Premier League and Champions League.

“Everyone at the club wishes to place on record their thanks and gratitude for everything Jordan did for us,” said a Liverpool statement.

Henderson had been at Liverpool since joining from Sunderland in a deal worth £20m in June 2011.

He played 492 times for the Reds, scoring 33 goals and registering 57 assists, and won seven major trophies with the club.

Henderson will link up again with ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, who is manager of Al-Ettifaq.

The pair were team-mates at the Anfield club before Gerrard left in 2015.

“I know it was a really, really tough decision for Hendo and I was around or with him all the way,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s sad, absolutely strange because he is the only captain I had here at Liverpool, but I think it is exciting for him as well.

“We will miss him, without a shadow of a doubt, that’s clear – as a man and as a player. But, as I said, that’s football.”

Henderson became Liverpool captain in 2015 and led the side to Champions League victory in 2019 before they went on to win the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup later that year.

He was also the Reds skipper when the club won the 2019-20 Premier League to end a 30-year wait for the English top-flight title.

Henderson’s other honours at Liverpool include winning the FA Cup in 2022 and League Cup in 2012 and 2022.

He travelled with Liverpool for their training camp in Germany but was not involved in their opening game of pre-season against Karlsruher on 19 July after a deal was agreed in principle between them and Al-Ettifaq.

“In the moment, it is absolutely fine but it was already ongoing for a while now, so we had time to adapt to it and get used to it,” said Klopp.

“It is football, it is life, it is normal, these kinds of things happen.

“Monday, when we arrived back in Liverpool, Hendo was waiting for us to say goodbye properly to the team and to the coaching staff as well, so that was a really nice gesture – a really nice thing to do.”

Fans posted messages of thanks to Henderson across social media following the release of his goodbye video, while Stonewall, the LGBTQ+ charity which organises the Rainbow Laces campaign, has thanked Henderson for his support.

However, Henderson has been criticised by some LGBTQ+ campaigners over the transfer, as same-sex sexual activity is illegal in Saudi Arabia. The player has publicly supported the LGBTQ+ community in the past.

Saudi club Al-Ittihad made a £40m bid for the Liverpool midfielder Fabinho on 14 July.

