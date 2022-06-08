English Premier League side, Crystal Palace have extended the contract of Jordan Ayew ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Ayew, 29, is among the four players offered a new deal by the Eagles lads following his exploits at the club since joining them from English Championship club Swansea City.

The club’s official statement reads, “Crystal Palace Football Club are delighted to confirm the contracts of Jordan Ayew, Nathaniel Clyne, James McArthur and James Tomkins have been extended until summer 2023.”

The Ghana striker forward initially joined Crystal Palace on a loan deal from Swansea City before his switch was made permanent after explosive season during the 2018/19 season.

Jordan enjoyed a landmark season in 2019/20, scooping three club awards and finishing as the Crystal Palace’s top scorer.

He has scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists in his 133 appearances for Crystal Palace in all competitions.