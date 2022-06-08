All is set for the much-anticipated inauguration of Asanteman Europe Association, a non-profit organisation comprising Asantes in Europe.

The event is scheduled to take place on July 2, 2022 at Schepenbergweg 15, 1105 AS in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

The inauguration is under the theme ‘Empowering the Ghanaian Child through Education: The role of Asanteman Europe.’

The Asanteman Europe is an association which consists of 15-member Asante Associations spread across 11 countries within Europe. The 15 Asanteman member unions are based in Belgium, United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland and The Netherlands.

The associations are Asante Kroye Kuo (Austria), Asanteman Royals Association Dusseldorf, Asanteman Kuo Berlin, Asanteman Kuo Hamburg e.V, Asanteman Düsseldorf e.V. all in Germany.

The rest are Asanteman Union Switzerland, Asanteman Italy, Asanteman Nkabomu-Kuo(United Kingdom), Asanteman Traditional Council Of The Netherlands, Asanteman Association (Brussels-Belgium), Asanteman Association Antwerp-Belgium, Asanteman Finland Ry (Finland), Asantemankuo Sweden, Asanteman Denmark and Asanteman Norway.

Speaking to Adom News ahead of the inauguration, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, also the Adontenhene for Asanteman Holland, Nana Kwabena Opoku, explained that preparations are far advanced for the upcoming occasion.

Outlining the activities for the day, Nana Opoku said there will be a fundraising to support brilliant but needy children back home in Ghana to effect the needed change and create a better world for poor and needy children.

Nana Opoku stressed that there will be a cultural display and rich Asante culture to educate children with Asante lineage to know and understand their history and culture.

Nana Opoku stated that part of the funds will also go to support health facilities such as Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Manhyia District Hospital, Asante Mampong Government Hospital and other hospitals within Ahafo, Volta regions respectively.

He added that the Asanteman Europe Association seeks to promote cultural activities, unity, social integration, cultural diversity and generate funding to support developmental activities across Europe and Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Holland Asantemanhene, Nana Onipamu Osei Kufour said the Asante Traditional Council in Holland is well prepared to host all dignitaries and invited guests expected to attend the occasion.

He also assured that patrons of the event are expected to be thrilled by the rich Asante culture and display.

On her part, Holland Asantemanhemaa, also Otumfuo Dampoanohemaa, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko Kesewaa, said their aim is to educate children about the rich Asante culture. She also used the opportunity to invite all Ghanaians and Africans within in Europe to attend the event in their numbers.

The Board Chairman of Asanteman Europe, also the Asantemanhene for Finland, Nana Ekuoba Gyasi Sempremo Gyimah on his part said their focus is to support development in Ghana and also help to build capacities of as many people as they can, back home.

He revealed that in 2020 alone, Asanteman Europe donated some hospital equipment and COVID-19 preventive items to four (4) health institutions in Ghana to bolster their activities and improve healthcare delivery in the country.

The items worth €22,000 Euros included 10 beds and their accessories, and two phototherapy machines to the Manhyia Hospital; medical overalls, surgical nose masks, gloves, face shields and cartons of customised bottled water to KATH, the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) and the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research in Accra.

Nana Gyasi Gyimah is, however, optimistic that the needed funds will be raised to support brilliant but needy children and among other development projects as planned in the future.

Speaking to Adom News, President of the Asanteman Europe Executive Council, Andrews Norriswood, popularly known as Papa Yaw Agyei, called on all Asantes and Ghanaians in Europe to join the respective associations in Europe to champion their interest.

Papa Yaw Agyei also urged Asante unions in Europe who are not part of the umbrella association to come on board to join Asanteman Europe to foster development in Ghana.

Some of the invited guests expected to grace the occasion are Ghana’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Francis Danti Kotia, Asanteman traditional rulers in Europe.

Nana Konadu Yiadom, Konahene at Manhyia will lead a delegation from Manhyia to represent Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Others are Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, Kumawumanhene. Some astute businessmen expected at the occasion include the Founder/Owner of Despite Group Of Companies, Dr Osei-Kwame Despite, CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng among others.