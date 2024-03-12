Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama is planning a possible review of the Mining and Minerals Act to increase revenue from the sector.

He said revenue to be realised will be used to ease the burden on local businesses.

According to Mr. Mahama, local industries are unable to take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme due to the burden of tax.

The former President underscored the need to improve conditions of doing business in the country.

Mr. Mahama made the comment at a meeting with some Christian leaders as part of “Building Ghana Tour” of the Greater Accra Region.

