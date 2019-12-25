Actor John Dumelo, as part of the activities of this yuletide, decided to visit one local gym in his community to exercise with it’s respective members.

He was cheered on by some of them as he made attempts to utilise most equipment that were readied for him.

That was not the first time the actor cum politician had been seen engaging residents in his community.

Adomonline.com earlier reported when he played cards with some of the boys in his neighbourhood.

In another video he was collecting refuse and cleaning guttes choked with filth in some parts of the Ayawaso West constituency.

