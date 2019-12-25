Former Super Eagles star, Nwankwo Kanu, has been plunged into mourning following the death of Eniton, one of the beneficiaries of his philanthropy-based None-Governmental Organisation, Kanu Heart Foundation. The former Nigerian international made the tragic announcement through his verified Twitter account on the eve of Christmas, Tuesday, December 24. Kanu, who referred the deceased as his “daughter,” was overtly left heartbroken by the sudden passing of the promising young girl.

Why why why one of Kanu heart foundation gone. My daughter gone gone gone I can’t believe this R I P Eniton God knows all 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 sad sad sad Don’t know what to do pic.twitter.com/EVq1AASsYM — Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) December 24, 2019

Although the Arsenal legend did not disclose the cause of the death, there are insinuations that Eniton might have hearkened to the last call through a heart-related ailment. “Why why why one of Kanu heart foundation gone,” the 43-year-old former star posted.

“My daughter gone gone gone. I can’t believe this. R I P Eniton. God knows all. Sad sad sad, don’t know what to do,” bereaved Kanu further lamented, accompanied by some sad emojis.

Meanwhile, friends and fans have been sending heartfelt condolences to the Super Eagles legend upon the incident.