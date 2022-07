Pollster Ben Ephson has expressed shock over how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Executives election unfolded.

According to Mr Ephson, he was surprised at the wide margin loss that John Boadu suffered to Justin Koduah Frimpong.

He blamed Mr Boadu’s loss on his lack of engagement with the grassroots.

He also mentioned the turnout for Stephen Asamoah Boateng, ASABEE and Ameyaw Ekumfi, who he earlier predicted victory for in the event that Stephen Ntim failed to clinch victory.

ALSO READ: