The newly elected General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has revealed how he snatched the seat from the incumbent, John Boadu.

The man, popularly called JFK has said his “message of hope” to the grassroots gave him the historic triumph in the fiercely contested election held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

“My strength was the grassroots who bought my message of hope. They were the majority and I knew I was going to win,” he stated.

JFK revealed this in his first interview since becoming NPP General Secretary on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme, Monday.

Mr Kodua who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) polled 2,857 votes to beat John Boadu who obtained 2,524 votes out of the total 5,556 votes cast.

The results of the contest had other candidates obtaining the following results: Iddrisu Musah -104 votes; Ramseyer Ahmed – 8 votes; Charles Bissue – 12 votes; and Frederick Ansah – 50 votes.

Mr Frimpong Kodua said he was convinced his humility and drive to champion the NPP cause gave him the victory at the conference.

“When I got the Accra Sports Stadium, I was 70 percent sure that I was going to win because of the rousing welcome I received from the delegates,” he noted.

The NPP scribe said he is focused on fulfilling all the promises he made to the delegates including being at the party headquarters at all times to listen to their grievances.

After the conference, JFK said he has reached out to all aspirants including John Boadu, and had asked for their support.

He underscored the need for unity in the NPP to ensure a united front ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“Let’s put everything behind us and work together as a united party. We are prepared to serve the good people of our party and Ghana,” JFK added.

Listen to the audio below for more: