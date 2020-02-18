General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has set conditions under which the party will call its Youth Organiser, Nana Boakye to order as requested by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC, led by George Opare Addo, called on elders of the NPP to advise Nana B as he is popularly known in the political space to refrain from using unsavoury words against the person of Mr John Dramani Mahama.

Former President Mahama, a week ago, cautioned the Electoral Commission (EC) against remaining adamant to calls on it to discontinue its decision to compile a new Voters Register.

READ THIS:

Mr Mahama also admonished the EC and its Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, to be wary of its decision as it could plunge the country into electoral violence, comments Nana B described as irresponsible and reckless.

However, Mr Boadu, who in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, justified Nana B’s actions said there was nothing wrong with the comments made.

Mr Boadu stressed Nana B will be called to order only if the NDC also calls its General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, National Organiser, Joshua Akamba and Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to order.