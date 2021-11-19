Selassie Dzisa, the ever-beautiful wife of award-winning Ghanaian gospel music sensation, Joseph Mettle, famed as Joe Mettle, has dropped a photo online.

In the new photo on Instagram, the ever-radiant Selassie was spotted beaming with a very huge smile and was all full of praise to God.

She was seen wearing a beautiful dress made from African print as she sits in what looked like the plush hall of their home.

Selassie was photographed looking away from the camera but her stunning beauty was glaring for all to see.

She took to the caption section to congratulate all mothers and indicated that she was learning new things every day as a new mother.

Her post read: “Motherhood. Every day is a learning process…Embrace the journey.”