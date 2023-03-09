Flagbearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Ghartey, has commiserated with former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, on the passing of his wife, Major Alberta Oquaye (rtd), at his residence at Haatso, Accra.

Hon. Ghartey and his wife, Efua Ghartey, visited Prof. Oquaye at his residence to sign the book of condolence.

During the visit, Mr Ghartey recalled various public events that he sat next to the former Speaker and his dear wife “and she was wonderful company. Such a lady.”

“During President Kufuor’s administration, I sat next to Prof Oquaye in Cabinet. At the time he was Minister of Energy and I was Attorney General and Minister of Justice”, Hon. Ghartey said.

“Prof. Oquaye handed over his staff to me when I succeeded him in 2013 as 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament.”

“When Prof Oquaye became Speaker I was one of the few Parliamentarians he would invite to his Chambers to have lunch with him.

“My relationship with him extended to his family, including his dear wife.

“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace until the day of resurrection,” Mr Ghartey added.