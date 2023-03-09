Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, has taken a swipe at the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the meagre Ghana Premier League prize money.

The former Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga, moved to Egyptian side Al Masry following his impressive season in the local top-flight.

Mbella banged in 21 goals in his debut season in Ghana’s top flight.

As it stands, the winner of the Ghana Premier League earns Ghc250,000, while the runner-up gets Ghc150,000.

According to Mr Amponsah, the monthly salary of the Cameroonian striker is equal to the winner of the Ghana Premier League.

Mbella’s 1month Salary = GPL Champion Prize Money #BuildingHeavenInHell — Nana Yaw Amponsah (@NYA_Kotoko) March 9, 2023

However, attendance in the league has been very low this season, with last Sunday’s Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko even recording a very low turnout.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have both struggled for form this season, with the two teams sitting in fifth and fourth, respectively.