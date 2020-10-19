A Junior High School (JHS) graduate, Abdallah Mohammed, who was handed a 25-year jail term for allegedly stealing GH¢10.00 has been presented GHC 2,000, a barbering shop job and an apartment to put his life back on track.

Master Mohammed, who is now 27 years old, said in an exclusive interview with Adom FM that he served 11 years two months at the Kumasi Central Prison after he was wrongly accused of being a thief.

Fast forward, Adomonline.com has sighted a video on SVTV Africa where some people, after chancing on the story, gave out GHC 2,000 cash to him.

It didn’t end there, he was also given the opportunity to become a professional barber by working in a barbershop. He has been given a one-bedroom apartment to lay his head.

Meanwhile, Nurudeen Mohammed, Abdallah’s father, thanked everyone who donated to help his third-born son to carry on with his life after the jail term, which he confirmed traumatised him.

I was happy he was coming out. If you don’t have strength and someone helps you should be happy. We never thought it would get to such, he said.

The JHS graduate also thanked Ghanaians and the anonymous sponsors for uplifting his life and also improving his standard of living.

I am grateful to be out. God bless them for helping me out. Little by little, I am praying to get more than this, he said after the donation.

Watch the video below: