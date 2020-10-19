The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has been cleared to contest the December 7 general election.

The aspiring president met all the necessary requirements outlined by the electoral body to vie for the elections.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, announced this at a press conference in Accra, Monday.

Akua Donkor and his running mate, Adakabre Frimpong Manso

Madam Donkor is part of 12 presidential candidates including President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama who have been given the green light to contest in this year’s polls.

The name of the GFP leader, who was disqualified in the 2016 elections, will finally appear on this year’s ballot.

Meanwhile, five candidates, including independent candidate, Kofi Koranteng, were disqualified.