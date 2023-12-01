The celebration of this year’s Farmer’s Day in the Jaman North District of the Bono region has been suspended due a chieftaincy dispute in the areaa.

The planned event at KOKOSUA 2 in the Jaman North District has been put on hold until further notice.

The border district is experiencing heightened insecurity after a resident was fatally shot.

The police has taken action by arresting seven individuals involved in indiscriminate firing of firearms and seized two single-barrel guns.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Solomon Owusu, said intelligence gathered indicates that, the grounds are not conducive for this year’s Farmer’s Day celebration.

To ensure the safety of lives and property, there is an increased presence of military and police officers in the area.

The current situation raises doubts about the feasibility of conducting the NPP’s parliamentary primaries.