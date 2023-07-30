Jamaica won their first-ever Fifa Women’s World Cup match as Allyson Swaby’s goal gave them victory over Panama in Perth.

Swaby rose highest to head home from a Trudi Carter cross in the 56th minute as the Reggae Girlz recorded a historic win – and in the process knocked Panama out of the tournament.

France and Jamaica are joint top of Group F and now face final decisive group matches against Panama and Brazil respectively on Wednesday, 2 August.

Lorne Donaldson’s side, who were without captain Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw after she was sent off in the dying seconds of their goalless draw against France, have shown significant progress since 2019 when they lost all three matches on their only previous tournament appearance.

Atlanta Primus was particularly lively in the first half as Jamaica looked to dominant proceedings, having two shots blocked and firing high over the bar from distance.

Jamaica went even closer when Vyan Sampson struck from the edge of the area looking to curl into the top corner before Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey sprung to her right and palmed it behind.

Drew Spence’s curling free-kick just before half-time was also pushed onto the bar by Bailey as Jamaica looked to break the deadlock.

Allyson Swaby’s header was enough to secure a historic win for Jamaica

After Swaby finally found a way through, they were then denied a penalty in stoppage time at the end of the second half after the video assistant referee ruled Wendy Natis did not handball to block Drew Spence’s shot.

Meanwhile, debutants Panama are still searching for their first goal in the competition.

Panama captain Marta Cox created her side’s best chances of the match but saw a shot blocked before shooting wide from 12 yards out after seizing on a loose defensive clearance.

Ignacio Quintana’s side piled on the pressure in added time, with Emily Cedeno having a shot blocked following a delivery into the box from Cox, but could not find an equaliser.