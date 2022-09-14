The price of one of the designer bags that Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah owns has surfaced online.
In a recent photo she shared on her official Instagram page, the actress was seen beaming with smiles as she enjoys her weekend.
Captioning the post, she wrote: “Saturday vibes.”
In the photo, she was wearing a white dress and a pair of white sandals to match her dress.
She wore a wristwatch and a blue diamond bracelet, and a diamond necklace.
Her makeup was flawless, and she flaunted her ever-white teeth and charming smile. On the table was a glass of cocktail, her phone, and her cute mini bag.
However, among all the items on the table, it was her mini bag that stood out. It was a Fendi designer bag in the colour red.
The model of the bag was a Kan I F small leather mini bag. From videos from her travels abroad, she always goes in for original designer items.
Per the price details on the official Fendi website, the bag costs €2,000, which is approximately GH₵ 20,485.14 with the current exchange rate per Google.