Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has recently taken part in a challenge that has taken the internet by storm.

In a creative Instagram video, the actress revealed that she hoped she wasn’t too late to join the challenge, before revealing the options she had been presented with.

In the video, Jackie was given the option of choosing between a “Ghana Must Go” bag or an expensive Goyard Bag, estimated to be worth around $2,000. Without hesitation, she selected the pink Goyard bag, leaving her fans impressed.

The challenge didn’t end there. Jackie was also presented with the option of treating herself to breakfast in London or Accra, and she opted for London, where she was spotted enjoying a leisurely English breakfast in stylish sportswear and sunglasses.

As the challenge continued, the actress was presented with the option of choosing between $200 or ¢20, and Jackie’s luck continued as she picked the dollar bills.

The challenge then presented Jackie with the option of going on a Bahamas trip or ending the game. She chose to end the game with the option that read ‘Game Over.’

Since sharing the video, the actress has amassed over 100,000 reactions from netizens, with close to 1,400 comments pouring in from all angles.