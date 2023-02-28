“It’s about to be a carnival”, says actress Regina Daniels as she officially becomes a wife of a senator.

Her husband, Ned Nwoko gathered majority votes at the just-ended election to become a senator in Delta state.

Her sleepless nights campaigning for her 62-year-old husband came to an end when he was declared winner on Monday night.

Ned who is a candidate of the People’s Democratic Party unseated the incumbent senator of the Labour Party.

The politician is one of the few candidates to win their seat in the state, causing his delegates to be in a frenzy.

Actress Regina Daniels, who was on the grounds, erupted into a jubilation mood together with other delegates.

She posted on her Instagram how proud she is of her husband and witnessing his dreams come to life.

Watch video below: