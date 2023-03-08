Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has celebrated Ghanaian women for their enormous contributions to the development of the country as the World celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD) today, March 8.

According to her, Ghanaian women are breaking barriers and must be commended.

Mrs Mahama in a statement issued to mark the occasion also remarked that Ghanaian women are blazing the trail even under the most strenuous of circumstances.

“On the occasion of the 2023 International Women’s Day, I would like to recognise and appreciate my fellow amazing women who continue to break barriers and blaze the trail.

“Even under the most strenuous of circumstances, we overcome all challenges, keep our head up and make a difference in and out of our homes.

“I celebrate the women of Ghana for your uncommon strength, courage and compassion,” she said.

International Women’s Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Below is her message: