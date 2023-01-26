Newly appointed Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, says he has had ‘frank conversations’ with his predecessor, Haruna Iddirisu.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the finance expert disclosed that his interaction with the former Minority Leader was fruitful.

The revelation by Dr Ato Forson comes in the wake of rumours about a feud between the two lawmakers after Haruna Iddirisu was removed from office by the leadership of the NDC on Tuesday.

But speaking to the media, Dr Ato Forson, in a quest to dispel the rumours stated that, “I have held fruitful and positive conversations, in fact frank conversations with my senior brother, the honorable Haruna Iddrisu”.

He continued, “I commended him for his admirable leadership and stewardship when he was granted the opportunity by our great party to lead us.”

He added that having assumed the seat as the leader of the NDC in Parliament, he will work hard to foster unity within the rank and file of the Minority Caucus.

He said this will be his first priority as the new leader of the Caucus.

The Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP also stressed that the party under his watch will continue to demand accountability from the ruling New Patriotic Party in the wake of the prevailing economic crisis.

He indicated the Minority’s readiness to support an open public account hearing on the COVID-19 expenditure which has become a thorny issue following a recent report by the Auditor-General.

Meanwhile, a section of NDC faithful are still unhappy with the party’s decision to change Haruna Iddrisu as the NDC’s Minority Leader in Parliament.

On Tuesday, a statement from the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, announced Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader with Emmanuel Kofi-Armah Buah as the Deputy Minority Leader.

MP for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza was also named as the party’s new Minority Chief Whip, taking over from Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak.

This development was met with a lot of resentment from some quarters of the party, including Tamale Central MP, Murtala Mohammed who questioned the timing and relevance of the change.

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho also took to Twitter to berate the changes.

The latest manifestation of the grievances happened on Wednesday when some displeased members of the party allegedly stormed the premises of Radio Tamale where the party’s Deputy General Secretary was having an interview.

According to the report, the irate party supporters pounced on him and inflicted harm on his person.

But speaking to ‘JoyNews‘ Joseph Ackah-Blay on Thursday in the wake of the rumours, Mustapha Gbande disclosed that the reports of assault on him are untrue.

According to him, he only addressed the concerned party faithful who came to the premises after which they all left the scene.

He said he is familiar with the people who trooped to the station; adding that he has plans of meeting them later.