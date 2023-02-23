Ghanaian singer Essi has finally touched on reports that record label, Lynx Entertainment, sampled her ‘Low’ song in their latest ‘Vibrate’ tune.

According to her, she was approached by some of her colleagues in class who showed her Lynx’s latest Vibrate song which features DSL and Maya Blue.

After examining the rhythms, Essi said she was sure the inspiration behind the song stemmed from her Low hit song.

“I was in class and people started showing me videos. So when I listened to it I knew it was my melody and I knew it was their hallmark. They do that a lot by taking hooks and sampling old songs.”

On the contrary, Essi said she didn’t mind since it equally portrayed that she is climbing up the ladder.

“But I think it also means I am doing the right thing. Sampling is not a big deal, but I think giving credit is okay,” she expressed in an interview with Sister Sandy on Adom TV‘s Badwam Ahosepe show.

Meanwhile, born as Maame Esi Awotwe, Essi has released her maiden 14-track album dubbed G.O.O.D tape Vol. 1.

The musician, who cemented her musical prowess by winning the 2011 TV3 Talented Kids show, says she is set to break the norm in the music industry.

Essi’s G.O.O.D tape Vol. 1 album has most of the songs projecting Ghana’s indigenous Highlife genre and championing Afrobeats.

The maiden album was recorded live with her new band called Pacs Band, thus, keeping the melodies and rhythmic tones fresh to the listener regardless of the moment.

Meanwhile, the album features The Pacs Band (for the live recordings), Kelvyn Boy, Frenzy Offixial, Trap Boi Flame and Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame.

Speaking on how poised she is ready to carve a niche for herself, Essi said she is willing to stretch her career beyond talent.

“Talent is not enough. But if you build yourself well you go far. It’s not about going to school to learn music, you will have to understand your environment, the notes and other elements,” she advised.

