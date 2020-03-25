Actor Idris Elba has slammed rapper Cardi B for throwing out the conspiracy that he, among other ace celebrities, were paid to declare themselves positive for their coronavirus tests.

The actor, who recently revealed that he and his wife Sabrina, tested positive for the disease, took to his Instagram to rubbish Cardi B’s claim.

I think the negativity around ‘test shaming’ is counter-productive. I don’t see what people get out of that. Also this idea that someone like myself is going to be paid to say I’ve got coronavirus, that’s, like, absolute bulls**t, such stupidness, he said.

He continued saying:

People want to spread that as if it’s news. It’s stupid [because] It’s the quickest way to get people sick that way. There’s no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we’ve got it or we ain’t got it. I don’t even understand the logic of that.

Meanwhile, Cardi B, on her Instagram Live, said that the ace celebs who have come out as COVID-19 positive sounded like influencers paid to promote on social media.

