Some four political parties, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the People’s National Convention (PNC), have walked out of an ongoing Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Electrical Commission (EC), in line with the President’s directive on public gathering, resolved to divide the parties into two different groups and thus asked one member to represent each party.

Chairman of the PNC, Mr Bernard Mornah, was unhappy with the EC’s arrangement and believed the EC should have chosen a bigger venue to contain all representatives.

The NDC earlier sent a request to the EC to postpone all future meetings indefinitely due to the Covid-19 outbreak but the EC says it can not grant such a request.

They also requested that if the activities of the EC are essential then a bigger venue should be chosen for such a meeting going forward.

The meeting is currently underway with the New Patriotic Party and Progressive People’s Party among others engaging the EC.