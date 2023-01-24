Rapper Sarkodie says it has been his upmost wish to go on a global tour with his colleague musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

According to him, his prayers will be answered when the opportunity finally comes up.

Sarkodie, who was featured on Bob Marley’s Stir It Up remix recently, made this revelation in an interview on Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM.

Undoubtedly, a show having the three music stars as headliners will be a historic one in the music books since they all have major concerts to their credits.

