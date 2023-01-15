Former President John Mahama has taken a swipe at former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto over their resignations.

Mr Mahama has described the resignation as pointless and too late.

This according to him is because they have realised their boat (government) is heading for disaster, hence their decision to leave.

In a tweet, Mr Mahama noted they can, however, not be exempted from the current economic mess though their resignation will be a relief to them.

“Some members of the Akufo-Addo government have realised their boat is heading for disaster. It must be a relief for those deserting the ship, but it’s so late. It’s almost pointless. They’ll try hard not to be part of the mess we are in, but let’s not forget the parts they all played,” he wrote.

The two ministers presented their resignation letters to President Nana Akufo-Addo which have duly been accepted.

They have both declared their intentions to contest for the New Patriotic Party flagbearer positions ahead of the 2024 election.